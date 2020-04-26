As the peak of the COVID-19 cases in Blaine County seems to have passed, the South Central Public Health District has adjusted its daily update on case numbers to just once a day, but has begun breaking down those numbers into three groups to give a broader view of how the virus continues to impact the community.
On April 17, the district began breaking down case numbers into confirmed COVID-19 cases, probable COVID-19 cases and confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases no longer being monitored.
The health district does not update data over the weekend. So, as of its most recent update on Friday, Blaine County stood at 480 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those are individuals who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Probable cases stood at nine. Those have not tested positive for the virus but have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to district Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily. Probable cases may become confirmed cases if a test is administered and comes back positive.
As of Friday evening, 475 confirmed and probable cases were no longer being monitored by health officials, while 14 cases were still considered infectious and being monitored. Monitoring includes daily phone calls with questions about symptoms and activity to ensure that patients are following isolation rules, Bodily said.
A person is considered no longer infectious when he or she is at least seven days past the onset of symptoms, has shown at least three consecutive days of decreased symptoms, and hasn’t had a fever for at least 72 hours.
Bodily said the Health District continues to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Governor’s Office in recommending when and how communities can begin allowing people to gather again. Those recommendations will come in phases, beginning with small groups and group sizes increasing over time based on no surges in cases, the according to the Health District.
“Because those phases won’t go into effect until after the governor’s stay-home order is lifted, our current position is still being evaluated,” Bodily said on the Health District’s Facebook page on Tuesday. “We are in frequent talks about that plan, and I believe more guidance will be unrolled soon.”
The governor’s stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30.
Statewide, there were 1,887 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday night, according to the Department of Health and Welfare’s website. Of those, 938 people have recovered, and 56 people have died from the virus.
