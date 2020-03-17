South Central Public Health District has declared Blaine County’s fourth COVID-19 case since Saturday afternoon when the first case was declared.
According to a press release from the health district, the fourth confirmed case is a woman over the age of 80 in Blaine County.
She is currently recovering in a local hospital under isolation and the point of transmission is under investigation by the health district.
All four cases have been women over the age of 50, and two of the four have been hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Come on everyone, let’s shut down till tests start coming back. Please google Singapore, South Korea and then Italy. Just a few days till we see how far it has spread in our community. I have lived here for 35 years and it’s time to hit the pause button. I am at the lower end of the risk but a lot of people that I love dearly are in the zone. So let’s just reset until more tests and results are available. If we miss the bullet we will rise much faster than the opposite outcome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In