South Central Public Health District has declared Blaine County’s fourth COVID-19 case since Saturday afternoon when the first case was declared.

According to a press release from the health district, the fourth confirmed case is a woman over the age of 80 in Blaine County.

She is currently recovering in a local hospital under isolation and the point of transmission is under investigation by the health district.

All four cases have been women over the age of 50, and two of the four have been hospitalized.

