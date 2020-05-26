South Central Public Health District confirmed community spread in Cassia County today, making it the fifth county within the district’s eight counties to have at least one case of COVID-19 with no way to determine how or when the patient became infected.
The health district continues to urge the public to use the following precautions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus:
- Keep six feet of distance between you and other people outside your household.
- Wash your hands well and regularly, especially immediately after returning home.
- Follow the Governor’s Rebound Idaho program, which includes avoiding gatherings with more than 10 people until stage three.
- Wear a mask when interacting with people outside your home, especially in public areas such as grocery stores.
