The Hailey City Council unanimously approved a final plat application on Monday evening for an all-electric, partially deed-restricted 12-unit townhome complex on the north end of town, allowing the developer to break ground on the project starting today, April 1.
The development at 410 N. River Street will sit on an empty lot next to Silver River Residences—another energy-conscious apartment building that opened last June.
Each townhome will have three stories, with an attached one-car garage, rooftop deck and covered parking spaces on the ground level. All units will have the capacity for electric-vehicle charging stations and solar rooftop additions.
Due to the relatively small 14,400-square-foot lot size, Boise-based developer Kevin Cablik with CK Property Group asked for and received three waivers from the city last fall. Those include a waiver to a minimum lot size of 18,000 square feet, a waiver to a requirement that 10% of the lot be used as shared open space and a waiver to a requirement for park space.
In exchange for the waivers, Cablik agreed to reserve two units for households making 100% of area median income, translating to a sales price of $375,000 per unit. Cablik and Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz had previously considered three deed-restricted units at 120% of area median income, according to Horowitz, but they agreed that the associated sales price—between $459,000 and $470,000—was not affordable.
Cablik also decided last fall to give the city the first right of refusal to either purchase the units directly or to offer them to city employees.
“I’ve never done an affordable project before … [but] this feels like the socially responsible thing to do,” the developer previously told the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The townhome project received planned-unit development approval by the City Council on Nov. 8. That same month, the P&Z approved design plans and a preliminary plat application for the development, allowing Cablik to move forward with sewer lines and other infrastructure on the site.
“I think we’ve got a project here that everyone will be very happy with. We’re excited to get this final plat step behind us,” project representative Sean Flynn, principal with Hailey-based Galena Engineering, told the council on Monday.
Final plat approval allows a developer to file a final drawing of their subdivision with the County Clerk’s office and proceed with the sale of subdivided lots. (The final drawing must delineate property boundaries and describe rights-of-way and easements.)
“I’m really excited to see this come to fruition. How nice to break ground on April 1,” Councilwoman Kaz Thea said.
“Thank you. This is a wonderful project,” Mayor Martha Burke told Flynn.
The River Street parcel, valued at $500,000, was previously on track to become a 12-unit residential complex built from refurbished metal shipping containers. That plan fell through last year, however, when shipping container manufacturer IndieDwell closed its doors in Caldwell. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In