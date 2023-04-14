With shelter full, The Advocates eye expansion

The Advocates have a 15-person wait list for its transitional housing, Executive Director Tricia Swartling said.

The Advocates for Survivors of Domestic Violence, a nonprofit based in Hailey, is hoping to raise funds to expand its housing and overall operations to keep up with an increasing demand for services.

“Our shelter has been so full at times we have had to put people in hotels,” said Advocates CEO Tricia Swartling. “We have wait lists for our apartments and more property adjacent to our existing property. We have the capacity to expand.”

Swartling said the organization has hired an architect to draw up preliminary plans for a $12 million expansion that would add 16-20 new apartments, an early learning center for children ages 1-5, new client services community center, and four units of employee housing. The nonprofit has hired a consultant to determine how successful a fundraising effort would be to achieve these goals, she said.

