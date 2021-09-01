The West Nile virus infected three Idahoans and several horses in August and was responsible for the death of an Ada County man last week, according to Central District Heath and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
The Ada County resident, who was over 50, was Idaho’s first-recorded death related to the virus in 2021, Central District Health reported. Also last month, a Canyon County resident presented with severe neurological symptoms from the virus, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. A third resident who gave blood in Ada County tested positive for the virus last month but was asymptomatic.
In late June, state epidemiologists identified the presence of West Nile virus in mosquito-laden pools in Canyon County. The virus originally appeared in Idaho in 2003 and has returned at varying intensities every summer. In 2006, for example, it infected 1,000 Idahoans and killed 23.
West Nile virus can progress to brain and spinal cord inflammation in humans, according to the DHW. Cases are classified as either a rarer, more serious “neuro-invasive” form, with encephalitis or meningitis, or as a milder “West Nile fever.” The flu-like “West Nile fever” is much more common.
In horses and other mammals, such as squirrels, the virus can be deadly. It is especially fatal in many species of birds, particularly crows, magpies, jays, eagles, hawks, barn owls and sage grouse, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. At its peak in the summer of 2006, DHW records show that the virus infected nearly 340 horses and 11 sage grouse in Idaho.
So far this summer, six horses in six counties have contracted the virus. The group includes an unvaccinated gelding in Blaine County and an unvaccinated mare in Ada County, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. The mare was euthanized on Aug. 23 after the virus paralyzed her hind legs, according to a report published that same day by The Horse Magazine, while the gelding is recovering under veterinary supervision.
State veterinarians in August urged horse owners to schedule a West Nile vaccine and stay on top of yearly booster shots.
“Horses that have been vaccinated for [the virus] in previous years must receive an annual booster. A one-time vaccination is not enough,” Idaho State Veterinarian Dr. Scott Leibsle said in a recent news release.
To stem the spread of disease, the Department of Health and Welfare is partnering with regional public health districts in a “Fight the Bite” campaign. The agencies are asking residents, especially horse owners, to remove standing water on their property every three days. Common mosquito breeding sites include bird baths, clogged rain gutters, wheelbarrows, uncovered boats, and old tires. The agencies also recommend wearing repellent containing DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus; cutting overgrown grass; wearing long sleeves and pants at dusk and dawn; and installing screens on all windows and doors.
“We encourage members of the public to use caution and prevention measures to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their animals,” said Lindsay Haskell, Central District Health’s communicable disease control manager, in a Wednesday press release.
The West Nile virus first made landfall in North America in 1999, spreading from Queens, New York, to the West Coast. In Idaho, it was first detected in 2003 in Gooding County after a resident imported 14 infected alligators from Florida, Fish and Game said.
“At that time, [the virus] was already considered endemic in Florida, and alligators are considered a susceptible species,” the DHW stated in a report. “Emergence and establishment of the virus in Idaho was likely associated with the influx of infected migratory birds, rather than the alligators.”
According to a DHW report looking at the virus in Idaho between 2003 and 2019, the state has averaged about 86 cases and about two deaths per year. To track the West Nile virus by county in Idaho, visit www.westnile.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In