Voters have officially renamed Hailey’s old post office building at 116 S. River St. “Hailey Town Center West,” the city announced Monday.
The 4,000-square-foot building—which housed Copy & Print up until last year—was constructed in the 1960s across from the Hailey Public Library and Hailey City Hall.
It was acquired in August 2021 through the city’s $950,000 purchase of a quarter-block of land behind City Hall. Voters later turned down a measure from the City Council three months later that would have reimbursed the city for its purchase by increasing property taxes by about $20 per $100,000 value annually.
The Town Center West building is currently one large room with restroom and storage facilities. The city has considered floor plans with smaller meeting spaces and a glass overhead door to make the space more welcoming.
Councilmembers have also suggested adding outdoor benches, an outdoor stage for live music events, a kitchen for cooking classes and a community garden or rooftop patio.
According to a press release from the Hailey Public Library, more than 130 residents participated in voting. Sixty different name suggestions were narrowed down to six options by a small committee, including Mayor Martha Burke, and voted on by sticker at the library and City Hall.
“In the end the clear winner was Hailey Town Center West which, surprisingly, had been our working name," the library stated.
Several community groups have already reserved Town Center West for meetings, trainings, classes and presentations, according to the library.
To inquire about reserving Town Center West, visit haileypubliclibrary.org, review the library's Room Use Policy under the "About the Library" dropdown menu and apply for day use via room.reservations@haileypubliclibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Waste of money!!! And tax payers will continue fund improvements to project voted down by the citizens of Hailey.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In