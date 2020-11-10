Though the Papoose Club elected to call off its annual Holiday Bazaar next month, the Turkey Trot fun run—one of the most popular Thanksgiving traditions in the Wood River Valley—will proceed this year with minor modifications.
The Turkey Trot course itself will be the same as always, beginning in front of Sturtevants in Hailey and winding through the Draper Preserve.
One change for the 5K this year is that registration ($20 per person, $10 for kids 10 and under, and $50 per family) will be online only. The course will be run in waves of 50 or fewer people every 15 minutes, starting at 9:30 a.m., according to Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley Executive Director Mike McKenna.
To walk, trot or run in the 17th annual Turkey Trot, visit ValleyChamber.org starting Nov. 11. The first 500 trotters who register will receive a special neck buff, McKenna said.
Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson said Papoose Club organizers pulled their special event application for the Holiday Bazaar this week due to social distancing concerns. The two-day sale would have offered a variety of handmade gift products like birdhouses, jewelry and knitted scarves.
I wonder if any front line medical workers will sign up for this.
