The nativity comes to life in Hailey

A life-sized theatrical reenactment of the birth of Jesus Christ will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19, at The Life Church in Hailey, 931 N. River St.
The play begins at 5 p.m., but attendees are welcome earlier to sing Christmas Carols starting at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s family-oriented, festive and free,” said Vanessa Gibbs, who directs the performance. “We will have fires and heaters, but it will be best to bring warm clothing.”
The play will feature more than 50 costumed actors and animals, including three camels, sheep and a donkey, Gibbs said. Behind the scenes workers and a full choir make this a major production.
“Hundreds of people are participating to put this on,” Gibbs said. “It’s part musical and part theatrical production.”
Dick Williams will narrate the story of the first Christmas, telling how the biblical Magi traveled by camelback to find the Messiah, and how Mary was spoken to by the angel Gabriel about how she would birth the “King of the World,” Gibbs said.
“She realized this was a gift, yet her husband Joseph considered divorcing her since she had become pregnant,” Gibbs said. “Instead, he decided they should be the parents of Jesus.”
The couple then proceeds to Bethlehem. There, they find no room at the inn, which explains why Jesus was born in a stable manger with the animals.
The Three Kings, following a prophecy, followed a gleaming star and found themselves also in Bethlehem, where the present the Gifts of the Magi to Jesus: gold, frankincense and myrrh.
The homemade costumes are courtesy of Lindi Lewallan. Hot Chocolate and cookies will be provided. Hay bale seating will be available, but attendees are advised to bring blankets and hand warmers. Plan to arrive early for parking. For more info, go to www.lifechurchsunvalley.org. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In