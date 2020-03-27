The Advocates CEO Tricia Swartling said Wednesday that there are some COVID-19 cases within the organization’s client base, and it is prepared to serve them as they recover.
The Advocates is a nonprofit organization supporting victims of domestic violence. It has 44 clients living in two buildings in Hailey and serves more clients elsewhere in the valley. Swartling said its 16 units of transitional housing are full.
She declined to say whether any of the residents had tested positive for COVID-19. But board Chairman Dr. Tom Archie helped prepare a COVID-19 policy for the group to implement earlier this month
“People don’t need to know how many or where they might be or if it is in our housing,” she said.
She said the organization has implemented sanitizing practices and is well supplied, and individuals or family units are able to have their own rooms. The housing also includes a quarantine area that is a self-contained apartment for any sick people if needed.
The organization has not seen the number of clients increase, Swartling said, but has seen an increase in requests for material assistance such as food boxes, gas cards, bus cards and financial aid, mainly in the form of rent and utility bill payments. On average, it receives 36 requests for assistance each day, Swartling said.
“The Advocates is equipped to support people who test positive in a very professional way and make sure they are getting access to resources to recover,” she said. “I think people are probably scared to live in a group housing arrangement like our shelter, so we have not seen an increase in demand for shelter.”
The Advocates’ staff of 42 has primarily been working remotely since March 16, with the exception of two people working at the River Street office and residential complex and one person at the shelter 24/7.
“All other staff are working remotely and can take client calls via our internet phone system, work on projects, grants, fund raising, etc.,” Swartling said. That phone number is 208-788-4191
The Attic thrift store, which supplies 25 percent of the nonprofit’s funding, also shut down March 16. The store staff has been given assignments for professional development with their regular pay included until April 5.
“After April 5 we will re-evaluate, but my recommendation will be to continue paying everyone through April if our financial contingency planning indicates that we can handle this approach,” Swartling said.
While most essential services are being conducted remotely through teleconference, the following support groups have been canceled: English language classes, the Skill for Success Employability Program classes and the Cooking Matters classes.
“We are not meeting people in person,” Swartling said. “The shelter and our transitional housing are open with access for residents and clients only. Anyone requesting shelter has to go through a health screening. Anyone who does not pass the health screening and has no other safe options is offered a hotel room, which we pay for.”
Swartling said the situation is “clearly stressful” and that important decisions are having to be made daily.
“We will stay open to meet the community need. During times like these, people need the services of The Advocates more than ever,” she said. “Fortunately, we have an experienced and highly committed staff. I think it’s important for the community to know we are on the frontlines and our staff are helping people and not all contact can be avoided, but precautions are being practiced.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In