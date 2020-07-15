The final design plan for the forthcoming Sunbeam Subdivision’s 9.14-acre public park received enthusiastic support from all members of Hailey’s city council following a presentation by Ketchum-based landscape architect Ben Young on Monday evening.
Young said a few slight changes are now reflected in the park’s final construction plan. Those include a relocation of the parking lot from the middle of the park to a pull-in area off San Badger Drive.
The lot will include 14 regular and two accessible parking spots, with a nearby ADA-approved bench area.
“Our team thought it made more sense to leave more land for the park and place parking parallel to the road, thus allowing for easy expansion in phase two of construction,” Young said.
A mounded knoll for sledding and recreation purposes will be built using excavated soils from the site, he said.
“We think the knoll will make for a lot of fun winter activity,” he said.
A tree plan for the park has also been finalized. Burr oak and snowdrift crabapple will be featured throughout the area, as will the hardy Kentucky coffeetree, Japanese tree lilac, shadblow serviceberry and several Idaho-native shrubs. Drought-tolerant grasses will be planted on the lawn adjacent to the knoll, Young said.
Connecting to the bike path is still a key part of the park’s plan. The bike path will meander throughout the park past the knoll, natural play area, recreation field and the Hiawatha Canal to Curtis Park, allowing easy access to Carbonate Street. A future sewer and water hookup in the park could accommodate restroom facilities, Young said on Monday. Council members supported the idea.
Council President Kaz Thea said she was excited to see the final result of the natural play area, which will accommodate picnic tables, a sand pit, climbing boulders, logs and a slide.
“I have to applaud you in this brilliant design. In my mind’s eye, I can see this area being heavily used,” she told Young.
Young told Thea that the park would not be possible without local property owner Ed Dumke’s vision for the subdivision.
“A lot of credit has to go to Ed for his foresight in putting something together that’s not just another subdivision,” Young said. “He has really allowed this to be what it is.”
In a May meeting this year, the Hailey City Council unanimously approved the Sunbeam Subdivision’s preliminary plat and planned-unit development applications, clearing it for its first phase of construction.
The high-density neighborhood will feature a wide variety of lot sizes averaging around 9,930 square feet. Largely based around energy and water conservation, the Sunbeam development agreement mandates that 60 to 70 percent of the land area of each residential lot will need to be either drought tolerant or hardscaped to reduce watering needs. For residents living on lots over 14,000 square feet, only 25 percent of their total land area can be turf.
“The higher density, the cottage lots, the solar power for houses—these are all things I don’t think we see in any other development,” Councilman Sam Linnet said during the May meeting.
