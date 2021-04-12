The Hailey City Council will consider a final plat application on Monday evening from local developer Marathon Partners for the forthcoming Sunbeam Subdivision.
Considered the last large-scale infill development in northeast Hailey, the 54-acre subdivision will add 85 single-family homes and townhomes on 70 lots, including three cottage single-family lots, in its first phase of construction.
Blaine County, Hailey and the city of Ketchum allow two years for final plat to be submitted after preliminary plat. In June 2020, the council approved Marathon Partners’ preliminary plat application for phase one of the development.
The council will also consider approving music events planned by Luke Patrick Henry on Monday. Those include the Road to Summer’s End Concert Series—set for July 23-24—and Summer’s End - The Draper Rendezvous on Aug. 27-28. Both events “contemplate limited camping at Hop Porter Park,” according to a city staff report.
Other agenda items:
- The council will consider a resolution authorizing extension of Friedman Memorial Airport’s joint powers agreement between Hailey and Blaine County. The agreement, dated July 2011, allows the Airport Board to act as an independent entity.
- Councilmembers will continue a public hearing on potentially adding curbside compost and cardboard pick-up, along with the costs associated with each new service.
- The council will hold the third reading of an ordinance that would renew Hailey’s franchise agreement with Idaho Power, granting the company use of city streets and rights of way to deliver electric utility services to Hailey ratepayers.
To attend the 5:30 p.m. meeting, visit www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
