The Hailey City Council unanimously approved a final plat subdivision application for Sunbeam subdivision’s first phase of development on Monday evening, initiating the process of home construction.
Considered the last large-scale infill development in northeast Hailey, the 54-acre neighborhood will add 85 single-family homes and townhomes on 70 lots, including three cottage single-family lots, during its first phase of construction.
Building permit applications will be open in around “two to three weeks” when the final plat is recorded, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said.
On Monday, project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Galena Engineering reported that construction of the neighborhood is “moving along very well.”
Though the applicant team was given two years to submit a final plat application following preliminary plat approval last May, she said, they wanted to “plat early if the housing market needed that influx.”
“We’ve been watching [the market] carefully,” Stahlnecker said, speaking on behalf of local developer Ed Dumke. “It seems like now is the appropriate time to provide the product that people in Hailey are looking for—lots to start building on. We’re obviously moving forward as quickly as we can.”
Also approved by the council Monday was a security agreement related to the subdivision plat and a third maintenance agreement clarifying the upkeep of trees and plants in the public right of way. At the request of Hailey City Arborist Stephanie Cook, the council requested a two-year warranty on bush and tree plantings in Sunbeam’s planned 7.8-acre public park.
The park, a key amenity, will be dedicated to the city of Hailey during its second phase of development. It will border Curtis Park and provide bike-path connections to Quigley Road and Old Cutters subdivision.
Stahlnecker said the goal is to wrap up park landscaping in September.
“We all know that [Stahlnecker] is a person of her word and her representations are spot-on to the city,” City Attorney Chris Simms said.
Sunbeam subdivision will feature a diverse collection of lot sizes averaging about 9,925 square feet, according to the city. While it was originally configured to hold 108 lots, the applicant team—at the request of the City Council last year—increased its density to 145 lots by dividing half-acre lots, shifting cottage lots and distributing smaller lots throughout the property. Many lots are narrow, configured to allow for front-facing porches and private backyards.
The subdivision is largely based around energy and water conservation. Sixty to 70 percent of each residential lot area will be required to be either drought-tolerant or hardscaped with stone to reduce watering needs, and residents will need to follow regulations limiting time-of-day watering and pesticides. While the development will slightly reduce water pressure in the area, according to attorney Ed Lawson, a well is slated to be constructed on the property to offset that impact.
In a public comment session Monday, several Hailey residents complimented Dumke on the subdivision’s development.
“I have been most impressed and happy with the way Mr. Dumke has handled this entire arrangement, from the people that he’s hired to helping all the neighbors deal with it. I wish that every developer had the awareness that he has,” Lili Simpson said.
Simpson and other residents raised concerns of off-leash dogs harassing wildlife, which City Councilwoman Kaz Thea echoed.
“There are a lot of deer that are chased relentlessly in the Old Cutters area. It’s going to take more education and more signage [in Sunbeam subdivision],” Thea said. “I’m really excited about the development, but I also don’t want to see the wildlife harassed.”
