The developer behind Hailey’s up-and-coming Sunbeam Subdivision has submitted a request to the city to reduce the total number of residential units from 147 to 132 units.
The subdivision, considered Hailey’s last large-scale infill development, was originally approved by Hailey City Council on June 8, 2020.
At that time, councilmembers praised the 54-acre neighborhood for its diverse collection of lot sizes and themes of energy and water conservation, including a requirement of at least 60% of each residential lot area to be drought-tolerant or xeriscaped with stone to reduce watering needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In