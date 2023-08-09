Ellsworth Inn

The property features a nine-bedroom main house, which recently operated as a bed-and-breakfast.

Sun Valley city leaders took a big step last week in advancing plans to develop a high-profile property it owns in Hailey with workforce-housing units.

After a tense discussion, City Council members voted 2-1 Thursday, Aug. 3, to award a contract to the nonprofit ARCH Community Housing Trust to develop 19 units of affordable workforce housing on the approximately two-acre Ellsworth Estate property on southern Third Avenue in Hailey.

Council members Jane Conard and Brad DuFur voted in favor of the plan, while Councilman Keith Saks vehemently opposed it, stating that he believed it represented a clear conflict of interest because Councilwoman Michelle Griffith is the executive director of ARCH. Griffith recused herself from the discussion and vote.

ARCH plans to build 19 residences on the Ellsworth Inn site in Hailey.

