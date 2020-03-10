A proposed single-plastics ordinance drafted by the Wood River High School W.A.T.E.R. Club advanced past its first City Council reading on Monday after receiving unanimous council support.
If passed in April, the ordinance would prohibit single-use plastics at special events and require vendors to provide an “environmental resiliency plan” outlining their type of packaging used, their recycling and composting options for customers and their plans to feature or encourage regionally-produced products.
Several Wood River High School teachers and valley organizations, including Ketchum’s Environmental Resource Center and the Hailey Climate Action Coalition, have expressed support for the W.A.T.E.R. Club ordinance since it was first introduced to council on Feb. 24.
“I have to compliment you on your remarkably well-done presentation,” Mayor Martha Burke told 10 club members in the audience on Monday. “I’m still thinking about it.”
How about freedom. You get the freedom to choose to use reusable plastics and the hassle of having to wash all that stuff, and I get the freedom to use a plastic cup that I toss for the convenience. This is just the next step for the straw national socialists.
I think this is a wonderful idea and hope our council is wise enough to see the brilliance and thoughtfulness of our younger generation.
