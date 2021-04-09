An open field of brush and grass between Winterhaven Drive and Serenity Place in Hailey’s Woodside subdivision could be developed into six lots of single-family units in the near future.
Massachusetts-based developer Quartz Properties, represented by Galena Engineering, has proposed a residential development at 2740 Winterhaven Drive. Lots would range from about 6,000 to 18,000 square feet, according to a staff report.
The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission was initially slated to review a preliminary-plat application for the development on Monday evening. That plat hearing was rescheduled for Monday, May 3, according to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz.
Quartz Properties--represented by Galena Engineering in this proposal--incorporates “the highest quality materials and the most modern construction methods,” according to its website.
“Factory-built structural systems are tailor-made to Quartz Properties’ specifications and are then customized on-site by skilled craftsman to produce beautiful and thoughtfully fashioned homes,” the company states. “As a result, Quartz Properties residences are energy efficient, great to live in and maintain their value over time.”
Flood control plans for the area will be addressed by the developer in future meetings.
“Public Works feels we have adequate room in the right-of-way for a ditch in the event there is another rain-on-snow event,” Horowitz noted.
