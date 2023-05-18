The Blaine County Sheriff's Office uses a three stage evacuation system: "Ready," seen here in red; "Set," here in yellow; and "Go," denoted in green. Homes in Gimlet were in the first two stages on Thursday.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for some homes in the Gimlet neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
Residences on Gin Ridge road were put in the “Set” stage of pre-evacuation, “due to the loss of power to the area and the fact that the roadway is covered by water which may hamper the access of first responders,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“The SET Stage is when you are ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice with your vehicle packed and valuables near the door. If you feel you are in danger or need extra time, do not wait for an evacuation order," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "If you are evacuated, you will not be able to return until the danger has passed.”
Gimlet residents on Wilderness Drive were placed in the “Ready” stage, meaning, “time to begin preparing your home and family to evacuate.”
The notice advises prioritizing the “P’s” of preparation and packing: people and pets, papers and important documents, pictures, personal electronics and chargers, and plastic (credit cards).
On Wednesday evening the Sheriff’s Office also added three additional residences (around the corner of War Eagle Drive and Triumph Drive) to the mandatory evacuation order in the Della View neighborhood.
War Eagle Drive is closed from the Draper Preserve to Triumph Drive. Much of the neighborhood remains under the pre-evacuation “Ready” stage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In