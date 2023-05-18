Gin Ridge Road; Gimlet flood

Water flows over the pavement on Gin Ridge Road in Gimlet on Wednesday, May 17.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for some homes in the Gimlet neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Residences on Gin Ridge road were put in the “Set” stage of pre-evacuation, “due to the loss of power to the area and the fact that the roadway is covered by water which may hamper the access of first responders,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The SET Stage is when you are ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice with your vehicle packed and valuables near the door. If you feel you are in danger or need extra time, do not wait for an evacuation order," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "If you are evacuated, you will not be able to return until the danger has passed.”

Gimlet map

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office uses a three stage evacuation system: "Ready," seen here in red; "Set," here in yellow; and "Go," denoted in green. Homes in Gimlet were in the first two stages on Thursday. 

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments