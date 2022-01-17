The nonprofit Senior Connection in Hailey raised $2.3 million in nine months during last year’s “So Much More Than Lunch” fundraising campaign, which took place during a celebration of its 50th year in operation in Hailey.
That’s money that will come in handy to support a rapidly growing organization. Five years ago, the Senior Connection operated under a budget just over $500,000. This year, the budget is $1.3 million.
“This campaign was essential to help the organization prepare for the growth we have, and continue to experience,” said Executive Director Teresa Beahen Lipman.
Seventy-one percent of the Senior Connection funding comes in from private and public support and 29% comes from earned revenue.
The Senior Connection operates a cafeteria, offices and classroom spaces on Fourth Avenue in Hailey. It also runs numerous programs throughout the community and is the only in-home care provider in Blaine County contracted with Medicaid.
Staffing for in-home care has been a challenge, according to Associate Executive Director Jovita Piña, though that has improved some of late; recently, the nonprofit was able to promote one full-time caregiver, hire a new full-time caregiver and add two new part-time caregivers, she said.
“The Senior Connection is not exempt to the challenges facing the nation and worldwide with labor shortages, but we have put extra attention on recruiting and retaining caregivers,” Piña said. The home care program is expected to run at a $36,000 deficit next year, she said.
