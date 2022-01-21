By TONY TEKARONIAKE EVANS
The nonprofit Senior Connection in Hailey raised $2.3 million in nine months during last year’s “So Much More Than Lunch” fundraising campaign, which took place during a celebration of the organization’s 50th year in operation.
The funding will be used to cover expenses and plan ahead for a rapidly growing organization.
“This campaign was essential to help the organization prepare for the growth we have, and continue to experience” said Executive Director Teresa Beahen Lipman.
Five years ago, the Senior Connection operated with a budget just over $500,000. This year, its budget is $1.3 million. The Senior Connection operates a cafeteria, offices and classroom spaces on Fourth Avenue in Hailey, runs numerous programs throughout the community and is the only in-home care provider in Blaine County contracted with Medicaid.
Seventy-one percent of the Senior Connection funding comes from private and public support and 29% from earned revenue, said Senior Connection Associate Executive Director Jovita Piña.
The fundraising campaign brought in money for expenses not covered in the nonprofit’s annual operating budget, including two new Meals on Wheels food delivery vehicles, a bus and additional parking areas; a new, free vision and hearing testing center planned for Ketchum; a kitchen expansion; a video/iPad connection program; personnel health-care reimbursements and affordable-housing assistance; and long-term savings for operating reserves.
Piña said the Senior Connection’s Meals on Wheels program expenses increased 427% from March 2020 to March 2021 due to demand for in-home meals during the pandemic, hence the need for new vehicles.
As the Senior Connection pushes forward with new capital projects and staff support, providing in-home care services for its clients continues to be a challenge. Piña said of 95 senior centers in Idaho, the Senior Connection is one of only four that offers in-home care reimbursed by Medicaid or the state-designated Office on Aging. The Senior Connection offers both, but the program has been operating at a loss since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Senior Connection’s home- care program helps keep elders in their homes by assisting with activities of daily living such as eating, bathing, dressing, mobility, toileting and continence. Homemaking services include light housekeeping, laundry, grocery shopping and errands, personal transportation to medical appointments, pet care and cooking.
Piña said last May that keeping seniors at home is ultimately more cost-effective than moving them to eldercare facilities. But, due to a shortage of home-care providers and ongoing financial challenges, some of the center’s clients were not receiving the number of hours each month recommended by the Senior Connection for private care, Medicaid and Office on Aging clients.
Since then, the Senior Connection has been able to promote one full-time caregiver, hire a new full-time caregiver and add two new part-time caregivers, Piña said last week. Still, the home-care program is expected to run at a $36,000 deficit next year.
“It should be duly noted that the Senior Connection may not be able to provide all the requested hours of service regardless of a client’s private pay, Medicaid, or Office on Aging status [requirements],” Piña said. “The Senior Connection is not exempt to the challenges facing the nation and worldwide with labor shortages, but we have put extra attention on recruiting and retaining caregivers.”
Piña said to make ends meet the organization needs a ratio of 70% private-pay clients to 30% Medicaid or Office on Aging reimbursable clients. She said prior to COVID-19, its Caregiving Division, which handles home care, was able to break-even or better. Since, the mix of private pay and state/federal reimbursed clients has been off-target. This month the Senior Connection had 39 home-care clients: 23 private pay, 10 Office of Aging and six Medicaid. That means about 59% of clients pay out of pocket, while 41% utilize state or federal programs.
“When the Senior Connection says, ‘yes’ to an Office on Aging or Medicaid client, we are losing money right out of the gate,” Piña said. “The amount we are reimbursed does not cover the direct costs of serving that client.”
Piña said only one Medicaid-insured client is currently on the waiting list for home-care services, and that a $36,000 grant from a foundation made it possible to increase the average hourly rate paid to caregivers from $15 to $18 per hour.
She said all Senior Connection programs and services are eligible for donor funding.
“Fortunately, in 1983, the board at the time saw the importance and need for our rural senior center to apply for nonprofit status, which was awarded,” Piña said. “We are most grateful for their foresight. Without donor support, we would not be able to do the work we do.” ￼
