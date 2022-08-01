40 McKercher

The “40 McKercher” building would front First Avenue east of the forthcoming LL Greens hardware store in Hailey’s business district, between Main Street and the Northridge subdivision. 

 Courtesy Eric Hawkins/Hawkins & Marshal

The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will continue its discussion tonight, Monday, Aug. 1, on the design of a large residential infill project along McKercher Boulevard.

The “40 McKercher” project—brought to the city by Northridge developer Mark Caplow—proposes eight 1,230-square-foot two-bedroom apartments; 14 625-square-foot one-bedroom apartments; and 22 550-square-foot studio apartments for a total of 44 units.

Updated design plans show that the project has been modified since its last presentation to the P&Z in May to stand 35 feet instead of 42 feet tall—and have 10 more one-bedroom units, but four fewer units overall.

