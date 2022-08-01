The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will continue its discussion tonight, Monday, Aug. 1, on the design of a large residential infill project along McKercher Boulevard.
The “40 McKercher” project—brought to the city by Northridge developer Mark Caplow—proposes eight 1,230-square-foot two-bedroom apartments; 14 625-square-foot one-bedroom apartments; and 22 550-square-foot studio apartments for a total of 44 units.
Updated design plans show that the project has been modified since its last presentation to the P&Z in May to stand 35 feet instead of 42 feet tall—and have 10 more one-bedroom units, but four fewer units overall.
As previously presented, the building would feature a heated ground-level parking garage with 35 enclosed parking spaces. Twenty-one other parking spaces would be available along McKercher Boulevard.
The project would be divided into three phases, with the first four units scheduled for completion in 2023. Units would be constructed using cross-laminated timber construction, or CLT, a method using prefabricated wood panel system shipped to the site for quick installation.
The applicant team previously told the P&Z they are not proposing to deed- or rent-restrict units due to the cost of construction.
Since the project's initial proposal, Northridge residents and commissioners alike have expressed concern about the building’s height and mass, blocked views of Carbonate Mountain, increased traffic and decreased property values.
While Commissioner Richard Pogue said in May that he appreciated the proposed construction method and intent of the project, he was “very concerned” about its density and lack of green space.
The applicant team has accordingly proposed 3,800 square feet of common useable open space and Caplow has withdrawn his request for a waiver to the maximum building height, according to a city staff report.
To attend the design-review hearing virtually, click here or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
