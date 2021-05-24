The Hailey City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, on the city’s plan to build a bike-pedestrian pathway along the northern stretch of River Street between Bullion Street and McKercher Boulevard.
The project would involve constructing 5-to-10-foot-wide asphalt pathways along both the east and west sides of River Street in the city-owned right-of-way or along curb lines. It would also involve relocating parking spaces within the right-of-way, reconstructing drainage areas and restriping asphalt.
The Hailey Urban Renewal Agency plans to contribute around $600,000 in funding toward the north River Street project, according to the city.
“Construction is anticipated to commence in the summer of 2021, but not all construction will occur this year. For example, the area where River Street intersects McKercher will occur next year,” a city staff report stated.
The Idaho Transportation Department is also planning to revamp four “core” blocks of River Street from Walnut to Galena Street beginning in 2026, though federal funding may be available earlier. The Hailey Urban Renewal Agency plans to contribute funding toward those four central blocks in addition to its planned $600,000 contribution toward the northern portion of River Street.
The current cost estimate for revamping the Walnut-to-Galena stretch of River Street stands around $3.2 million, or $800,000 per block.
“The Urban Renewal Agency has retained a financial advisor and will likely go out for a bond in the next several years to assist the city in completing the central 4-block section,” the city stated.
The Hailey City Council will also consider passing two resolutions on Monday evening. The first would initiate cooperation between Hailey’s Urban Renewal Agency and the city for River Street improvements, and the second would approve an eligibility report for the city’s proposed Airport Way Urban Renewal District.
Monday’s meeting will be held both in-person at the Hailey City Council Chambers, 115 S. Main Street, and virtually. To remotely attend the meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
