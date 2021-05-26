A plan by the Hailey Public Works Department to build a bike-pedestrian path along the northern stretch of River Street between Bullion Street and McKercher Boulevard gained positive reception from the City Council on Monday evening.
The project would involve constructing 5- to 10-foot-wide asphalt paths along both the east and west sides of River Street in the city-owned right of way or along curb lines. It would also involve relocating parking spaces within the right of way, reconstructing drainage areas and restriping asphalt with green-and-white thermoplastic for increased visibility.
The Hailey Urban Renewal Agency plans to contribute around $600,000 toward the north River Street project, according to the city. Construction will likely begin this summer, though not all would occur this year, Public Works Director Brian Yeager said Monday.
The Idaho Transportation Department also plans to revamp four “core” blocks of River Street from Walnut to Galena Street starting in 2026, but federal funding from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council may be available earlier, according to Yeager. The Hailey Urban Renewal Agency plans to contribute funding toward those four central blocks in addition to its planned $600,000 contribution toward the northern portion of River Street.
Yeager said the cost estimate for revamping the Walnut-to-Galena section of River Street stands around $3.2 million, or $800,000 per block. He guessed that the federal funding would fall short.
“This figure is dynamic, changing daily based on construction costs,” he said. “It’s not very probable that we will get the ‘full detail’ treatment from the ITD.”
Yeager said the pedestrian paths would be “interim,” meaning they could be operational for decades or until several vacant properties along River Street are developed. The asphalt laid over the course of the project could be expanded upon by developers, he said.
Conceptual design plans presented to the council Monday showed two 12-foot travel lanes and 5-foot pedestrian paths on either side of River Street from the McKercher light to Myrtle Street, with a 3-foot buffer between, and the removal of parallel parking near Empty Saddle Trail. The city’s street division would lay down green-and-white striping at the Albertsons entrance and Myrtle intersection for increased visibility, Yeager said.
The pedestrian paths would widen to 10 feet near Les Schwab, continuing on either side of River Street to the Galena intersection, after which point they would become 6-foot widened shoulders that would still allow bike traffic.
Council members Kaz Thea and Heidi Husbands asked if the 12-foot travel lanes could be narrowed to 11 feet to slow traffic, which Yeager said was a possibility.
