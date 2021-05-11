State and federal investigators are now offering up to $10,000 in reward money to any person with helpful information about who set a fire that destroyed a commercial building in Hailey in March.
The Idaho Arson Award program, supported by the Northwest Insurance Council in cooperation with the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Idaho Department of Insurance, announced last month that it would award up to $5,000 to anybody who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the arson fire that burned the Croy Street Exchange building in the early morning hours of March 16.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is now offering its own $5,000 reward for the same purpose, the Idaho Department of Insurance and ATF said in a joint statement Monday.
When the state-offered $5,000 reward was first announced in late April, Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl told reporters that investigators had run down “dozens and dozens” of leads with no answers. The Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation, along with federal fire investigators from the ATF.
Investigators were able to view some video footage of the incident from nearby security cameras, according to Sandahl, but the leads that came from that footage didn’t produce any answers.
The commercial building at the corner of River and Croy streets, which was slated to become workforce housing, went up in flames in the early hours of March 16. The building was empty at the time. It had housed roughly half a dozen tenants as of last November, according to co-owner Michelle Stennett, a state senator from Ketchum, but tenants were instructed in a letter dated Dec. 31 to vacate the property by Jan. 30. Architectural renderings would have been presented to the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission in a design-review hearing on April 5.
If found, the person responsible for the fire could face charges at both the state and federal levels, Sandahl previously said.
Investigators are asking any person with information about the fire to call the Idaho arson hotline at 877-75-ARSON. Tips can also be submitted to the ATF by calling 888-ATF-TIPS, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or visiting atf.gov/contact/atftips. All calls and tips will be kept confidential, according to the Department of Insurance release.
