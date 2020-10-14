A review of an investigation into former Hailey Chief of Police Jeff Gunter continues after the Idaho State Police reportedly finished the investigation in June.
Gunter was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 29 for reasons not stated by the city. Gunter then announced his retirement on Feb. 25, citing needs to focus on family and personal health.
The city has never stated why Gunter was put on leave.
The Idaho State Police began conducting an investigation into Gunter in January and following the conclusion of their investigation, handed off the case to the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office to decide whether or not charges would be filed against Gunter.
The review of the case is ongoing, Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Thomas told the Express in an email on Thursday.
“There are many facets to this investigation which have taken time to thoroughly analyze and apply the law,” Thomas wrote.
“I hope to have the review completed and a decision announced soon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In