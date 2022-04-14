Report: Hailey saw $22 million increase in building valuation in 2021

The city of Hailey approved 128 residential units in 2021—a 4% decrease from 2020’s 133 units, but a 237% increase over the 38-unit annual average of the pre-pandemic years of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, according to a report presented Monday by Community Development Director Robyn Davis.
The city also issued 248 building permits in the 2021 calendar year, Davis said—ten fewer than in 2020 (258) but 35 more than in 2019.
“These permits range from fence permits to single-family to multi-family permits, spanning everything that’s happening in the city,” she said.
Of the 128 residential units approved in 2021, 53, or 41%, were single-family homes and 75, or 59%, were multifamily apartment or condo units, Davis said.
“During the pandemic, I do feel like we saw immense growth in multifamily units,” she said.
Among multifamily developments, most units were added at Sweetwater Community (57) and other Woodside developments (16). In Hailey’s single-family-home category, Davis said the most popular subdivisions to build last year were Quigley Farms, Old Cutters, Northridge and Colorado Gulch Preserve, which saw a total of 30 new homes built.
Most notably, Davis said the total estimated value of construction in Hailey last year was about $58 million, up $22 million—or 61%—from the city’s $36 million estimated value of construction in 2020.
“We did implement some new [building permit] fee increases, which probably account for some of that difference,” she said. “But construction costs were definitely higher in 2021 compared to 2020.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In