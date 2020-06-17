A fire that sparked just after midnight on June 13 was fully controlled as of Sunday afternoon.
The Quigley Fire, which started 4 miles northeast of Hailey on Friday night, burned a total of 56 acres. The fire was caused by humans, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Wood River Fire & Rescue and the Hailey Fire Department responded to the blaze around 12:30 a.m. and additional resources were called in from Ketchum, Bellevue and Sun Valley fire departments. The BLM assumed control of the fire around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
Quigley Road was closed for about two days as firefighters contained and controlled the blaze, which made its way up the canyon’s hills. By Sunday, the fire had been contained and was declared controlled at 3:30 p.m.
The BLM is still investigating the fire.
