A proposed 12-unit residential development utilizing repurposed shipping containers will go before the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. for its first public design review hearing.
If approved, River Street Apartments would be constructed in the city’s downtown residential overlay district next to the forthcoming Silver River Residences development on North River Street.
Commissioners traded thoughts on the specifics of the project’s design during a pre-application design review hearing last month, asking for adjustments to room size, color and parking spaces. The board was largely supportive of the shipping container concept from Boise-based company indieDwell.
The apartment complex would comprise three buildings, with four four-bedroom wheelchair accessible units, four two-bedroom accessible units and four four-bedroom, non-accessible units. In August, Commissioner Dan Smith described the housing as “on the more affordable side of the spectrum.”
To tune into the Sept. 21 P&Z meeting, visit www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 1-571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
Done right, it’s a pretty good option. Done wrong it could look pretty third world.
. .
Like China?
