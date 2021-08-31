The Hailey City Council moved a step closer to raising development impact fees on Monday when it passed the first reading of an ordinance incorporating steeper 5-year fee schedule into the building permit section of city code.
The city's Planning & Zoning Commission previously approved the new fees, but the code change requires council approval.
The proposed structure, based on growth projections for the city, raises impact fees for developers constructing retail space, office space and other commercial and institutional buildings by between 36% and 88%. It also increases residential development impact fees by 145% for buildings between 600 and 1,000 square feet; up to 99% for structures between 1,001 and 2,600 square feet; approximately 104% for buildings between 2,601 and 3,000 square feet; and 146% for buildings over 3,001 square feet.
Hailey’s housing stock is expected to grow by about 28% in the next decade, from 3,696 units in 2021 to 4,731 units in 2031, according to a report from a city. Over one-third of Hailey’s planned street and bike-pedestrian projects over the next two decades will be funded by development impact fees.
The city expects to undertake $17.4 million in street and pedestrian improvements over the next 20 years, with $6.4 million, or 37%, to be funded by impact fees.
“We feel good about the robust 5-year update,” Hailey Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said on Monday.
