This month, Power Engineers took steps to ensure that the company uses 100% renewable energy in its Idaho buildings. Power Engineers will buy enough renewable energy certificates to cover the energy use of its Hailey headquarters and Meridian campus, about 3,000 megawatt-hours per year.
Renewable energy certificates are generated when a utility distributes renewable energy into the grid. They are then sold under a program overseen by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to incentivize renewable energy use.
Power Engineers is a global consulting and engineering firm specializing in designing power transmission and generation facilities. Buying renewables costs a premium for the company but sends a message that it supports zero carbon energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Power Engineers Sustainability Lead and Executive Vice President Holger Peller.
“It adds about $3,000 per year to our electrical bill,” Peller said. “Making this investment in our state’s renewable infrastructure is an important part of not only meeting our own sustainability goals, but also helping Idaho Power meet theirs.”
Idaho Power recently set a goal of providing 100% clean energy to its customers by 2045. The city of Hailey, where Power Engineers’ headquarters are located, also plans to become carbon-free by 2045.
The impact of the renewable energy that Power Engineers is committed to buying is equivalent to removing 462 vehicles from the road and will reduce the company’s carbon footprint by 2,362 tons of CO2 per year, Idaho Power said.
Idaho Power Corporate Communications Specialist Sven Berg said 12 Blaine County businesses have signed on to the utility’s Green Power Program, a separate initiative that offers renewable energy certificates as part of a plan to incentivize green energy production. He said he is not able to disclose the names of the businesses.
“A few of those businesses have signed up for a 100% renewable portfolio,” Berg said. “The others are buying renewable energy to cover a portion of their energy use.”
Berg said about 200 residential customers in Blaine County have also signed on to the Green Power Program.
“Almost half are participating at the 100% renewable level, with the remainder buying blocks of renewable energy to cover a portion of their use,” he said.
Berg said the renewable energy certificates Power Engineers is buying stem from efficiency upgrades to four hydroelectric dams in Idaho.
“When a large hydro facility receives an upgrade that increases its efficiency and the amount of energy it generates, that extra energy is considered 100% renewable because it requires no additional water or land beyond the existing hydro facility,” Berg said. “Therefore, the extra energy produced due to the upgrade qualifies to generate RECs because it is 100% zero emissions.”
Each megawatt-hour of energy generated by these upgrades produces a renewable energy certificate, Berg said. And each certificate has a unique serial number to ensure that the megawatt-hour of renewable energy it represents can only be counted once.
Berg said the Idaho Public Utilities Commission requires Idaho Power to sell RECs (whether they’re generated by its hydropower efficiency upgrades, wind, solar or other sources) and use the proceeds to pay for Idaho Power's overall infrastructure operational costs, which, he said, ultimately offset Idaho Power’s power supply costs so the company can keep customers’ rates low.
“This is one of many factors in Idaho Power’s ability to provide some of the lowest energy rates in the country,” Berg said.
While there is no way to separate power generated from renewable sources once it enters the transmission grid, Berg said, the sale of renewable energy certificates bolsters the market for renewable energy, incentivizing entrepreneurs to build new renewable energy projects (wind farms, solar panel arrays, hydro efficiency upgrades, etc.) and to continue operating existing projects.
Power Engineers’ Idaho footprint includes three buildings and three condominiums in Hailey, as well as two leased buildings in Meridian. The employee-owned company, founded in Hailey, has 45 offices and more than 2,800 employees across North America.
“We started looking at renewable energy in our home state, but we intend to expand our renewable energy use across our national footprint,” Peller said.
Bogus Basin Recreation Area in western Idaho has signed a similar agreement with Idaho Power.
