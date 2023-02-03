Hailey Post Office

Inside the Hailey Post Office on Nov. 18, 2022. Postal officials say the facility is operating short on staff.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

A liaison for the U.S. Postal Service said the federal agency will prioritize hiring mail carriers and will loan employees to the Hailey Post Office to address the staffing shortages that have hamstrung the facility—and crippled mail delivery in the city—since the fall.

Postal Service representative Mary Ann Simpson pledged help in response to a letter from Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington D.C. in January seeking answers on issues plaguing the Hailey branch.

The letter to DeJoy, dated Jan. 13, came after “local and state officials” reached out to the Idaho delegation for information. All three District 26 state legislators—Sen. Ron Taylor, who lives in Hailey, Rep. Jack Nelson and Rep. Ned Burns—previously told the Express that they had appealed to the federal lawmakers to intervene.

