A liaison for the U.S. Postal Service said the federal agency will prioritize hiring mail carriers and will loan employees to the Hailey Post Office to address the staffing shortages that have hamstrung the facility—and crippled mail delivery in the city—since the fall.
The letter to DeJoy, dated Jan. 13, came after “local and state officials” reached out to the Idaho delegation for information. All three District 26 state legislators—Sen. Ron Taylor, who lives in Hailey, Rep. Jack Nelson and Rep. Ned Burns—previously told the Express that they had appealed to the federal lawmakers to intervene.
“While we understand that the United States Postal Service (USPS) is under immense strain due to lack of carriers and supply shortages, constituents in Hailey have been unable to receive consistent deliveries or even pick up their mail from the Post Office,” reads the initial letter, which Nelsen shared with the Express. “While the Hailey Post Office has hired two new mail carriers, a profound lack of communication has left residents in the dark about the status of their mail.”
Postal Service leadership plans to focus on hiring more mail carriers and loaning employees from the service’s greater Idaho-Montana-Oregon district to the Hailey Post Office, Mary Ann Simpson said.
Simpson added that she couldn’t estimate when operations would return to normal—something the Idaho lawmakers hoped to learn from DeJoy.
“In the interim, employees and are being loaned to the Hailey Post office from other areas whenever possible,” she said in a statement.
“Despite our best efforts to provide timely mail delivery service every day to every address, there have been occasions when a delivery route could not be completed because of a staffing issue.”
Although the district plans to loan more employees to the Hailey Post Office, Simpson said overall staff shortages and difficulty retaining employees have throttled the Postal Service nationwide.
“Like many other parts of the country, the Postal Service has experienced employee availability issues due to personnel shortages,” Simpson said in her response. “These shortages have led to inconsistent service. Moreover, an already tight labor market has complicated the hiring process, making it difficult to find and retain employees.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In