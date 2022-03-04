Architects on Monday shared with the Hailey City Council several design and construction options for a new pedestrian plaza and Town Center building between the Hailey Public Library and River Street.
The quarter-block of land—which includes the former Copy & Print building, since renamed to “Town Center West”—was purchased by the city last August for $950,000 using unspent capital funds. Voters turned down a measure from the City Council in November that would have reimbursed the city for its purchase by increasing property taxes by about $20 per $100,000 value annually.
The parcel has long been a candidate for a town square due to its relatively quiet, shaded downtown location. On Monday, Marty Lyon, principal owner of Lyon Architects in Hailey, presented two conceptual landscaping design sketches that capitalized on the existing shade and added “urban tree” groves.
Both sketches depicted an ornamental tree grove, sitting boulders and a 20-foot-wide lawn with reinforced porous paving and native grasses, as well as a new sidewalk and food-truck parking area on the southern edge of the property. Lyon’s concepts also maintained a handful of parking spaces on the northern end but closed off the alleyway between the library and Town Center West building to through-traffic.
“We’re showing limited parking to serve both of the buildings and serve a variety of needs that would come up for this area,” he said.
Lyon’s first sketch showed seven parking spaces on the north end of the property, while his second converted three of those spaces into a grassy outdoor-learning extension area for the Hailey Public Library.
“The library staff seem to be very favorable to that option,” he said. “We could have a [hedge] separation between the kids’ programs and the public space, which would be very beneficial for the safety of those children.”
Lyon’s second option also incorporated space for a “parklet”—a wooden terrace structure with tables, umbrellas and chairs—and community gardens on the southwest corner. He noted that one challenge in creating a “cool, shaded town plaza” was the parcel’s “substantial” amount of asphalt and concrete.
“Lawn would be an important element to make this a comfortable pedestrian space during the summer months,” he said.
Next, Errin Bliss, principal architect of Bliss Architecture in Hailey, presented floor plans for the Town Center West building—currently one large room with restroom and storage facilities. Bliss said he hoped to carve out designated spaces for “smaller, more intimate gatherings” on the east and west sides of the building and add “flexible” meeting space in the middle, where folding chairs could be set up. He also envisioned a glass overhead door to allow residents easier access in from the plaza during the summer.
“It’s an open, sort of uninviting, cold space right now,” he said. “The idea is … to make it much more organized, give it some order, but also at the same time make it much more functional for a variety of uses, so you could have a meeting with four or five people or a dozen.”
After the presentations, Council President Kaz Thea suggested adding “a variety of outdoor benches” for more seating options, which she said was missing in the design sketches. Both Thea and Councilwoman Heidi Husbands pushed for an outdoor stage for live music events.
Thea also suggested adding a kitchen in the Town Center West building. Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz responded that adding a kitchen would tack on stricter, commercial-grade venting requirements and expenses, and Councilman Juan Martinez said he was “concerned” that kitchen duties would mostly fall on library staff.
Martinez said he found Lyon’s community gardens concept exciting.
“I think this would give us an opportunity to really partner with the Hunger Coalition,” he said, referring to the Bellevue nonprofit organization that provides food services.
Councilman Sam Linnet suggested improving the Town Center West’s “terrible 70s rooftop design” with a rooftop patio, an idea Mayor Martha Burke welcomed. Bliss said that wasn’t structurally feasible.
“I would love to do something more creative or aesthetically pleasing, but the budget is a concern as well,” Bliss said.
Luke Snell, owner of Luke’s Family Pharmacy north of the project site, said in a public-comment session that he was “disappointed” that the city had not considered design options to keep the alleyway open.
“I would guess that traffic-count-wise, this alley is a top five street in the city,” he said. “To shut off through-traffic would be a mistake.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
$250k to upgrade Copy & Print. Anybody who has lived through a remodel knows it takes twice as long and costs twice as much. This whole thing reminds me of the three witches whispering to Macbeth, except in this case it’s “Horowitch” whispering to elected officials.
This is all a huge waste of money
“I would love to do something more creative or aesthetically pleasing, but the budget is a concern as well,” Bliss said. Please go for it, we'd love to see your ideas, but no more sheep. Hailey is awash in cash and could use a touch of class.
Lawns, trees, who takes of all this, landscape company. No thanks. Take out the old building, pave it and leave it alone.
Blocking an alley, limiting emergency/fire trucks, genius. Oh and vendors supplying restaurants on main.
What is underground at that location? What is overhead? Why are we even considering "lawn areas" during a drought? With city parking across the street why sacrifice space for parking in the square? Is this really an appropriate site for a roach coach and how do fairly decide who would be awarded the privilege? What would the maintenance and snow removal costs be?
*how do- we- fairly decide/sorry
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In