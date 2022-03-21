The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will review design plans on Monday, March 21, for an additional 80 housing units at Woodside’s Sweetwater Community.
The units are proposed as part of the second phase of expansion to Sweetwater, originally planned in 2006 as a 421-unit housing development along Countryside Boulevard and Shenandoah Drive.
Phase two of the project would add eight three-story buildings, each containing 10 three-bedroom units, for a total of 80 units, according to a city staff report. Each unit would comprise about 1,380 square feet.
The P&Z previously approved Sweetwater’s first phase of expansion in September 2021. Five ten-unit buildings and seven live-work units are currently under construction as part of that phase, which will add 57 three-bedroom units in total. The first phase will also add a communal exercise room, lounge room, covered patio area, and pool.
Also on the P&Z's agenda Monday is an application for a conditional-use permit from Macquel’s House, LLC, a daycare operating out of a single-family home at 3110 Berrycreek Drive. The daycare currently provides care to 12 children and is seeking to enroll up to 18 children, which requires conditional-use permitting.
To attend Monday evening’s meeting remotely, visit https://meet.goto.com/CityofHaileyPZ, or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
Be sure to have no open space, minimal parking and no where to put snow, that's a Hailey standard. Developers love Hailey. Oh and forget that small town feel.
