The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission continued a planned-unit development hearing for a 48-unit residential infill project along McKercher Boulevard to August 1, finding the building out of context with its surroundings.
The “40 McKercher” project—brought to the city by Northridge developer Mark Caplow—proposes 36 studio units, four one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units on a 0.73-acre parcel.
Forty 510-square-foot studio and one-bedroom units and eight 1,020-square-foot two-bedroom units would be distributed throughout four stories and serviced by two elevators and two staircases, according to design plans presented on Monday by architect Scrap Marshall. Fifty-eight parking spaces were proposed, with 38 spaces in a ground-level parking garage and the remaining outside of the building.
“Not everyone is a family, has children or will want children, and while families are a big part of the community, we’ve already built plenty of housing primarily focused on families,” Caplow told the P&Z. “It’s time to focus on a discriminated group: people without children and people trying to downsize.”
If approved this summer, the building would stand 42 feet tall on its west side and stairstep down to 35 feet tall to the east, where it faces Northridge subdivision. Because Hailey’s Business and Downtown Residential Overlay zoning districts—where the lot sits—set a maximum 35-foot height limit, Caplow has requested a waiver to the maximum building height.
Project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Opal Engineering said the height waiver would make room for two-story, two-bedroom units on the third floor.
“From [ground level], the east side of the building is 35 feet to the top of the roof structure and on the west side, a majority of the building is 35 feet tall, but where those two-story units pop up the height would be 42 feet,” she told the P&Z.
The project would be divided into three phases, with the first four units scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. Units would be constructed using cross-laminated timber construction, or CLT, a method using prefabricated wood panel system shipped to the site for quick installation, Stahlnecker noted.
“I think this is a really cool project for the city of Hailey,” she said. “We’ve got sustainability with CLT construction, and then efficiency in terms of the time it actually takes to put this building up, with lesser impact on the neighbors from construction.”
Both Marshall and Stahlnecker referred to the 38 proposed interior parking spaces as “underground” during their presentations, which Commissioners Dan Smith and Janet Fugate said was misleading.
“I would call this covered parking. I actually was looking for some underground parking in your proposal, and I didn’t see anything that was below-grade,” Smith said.
When asked by Fugate whether the applicant team would be willing to designate deed-restricted units, Marshall said the cost of that cross-laminated timber construction was too variable.
“We’re trying to design this in the most economical manner, but at the moment with the prototypical nature of the construction and also the cost of building, we can’t support fixing a [maximum] rental price on units,” Marshall said.
Caplow added that no contractors in the valley could take on the project “by stick” because “they just don’t have the workers to do it.”
Residents speak out against building size
In a public-comment session, Northridge resident Linda Winnovich took issue with the height-waiver request.
“I don’t understand why we need to have a building that is so tall when most of our neighborhood is two-story houses at the most. I believe this is going to block a lot of people’s view of Carbonate, which is part of the reason that people live here in the first place,” she said.
Northridge residents Angie Murray and Katie Craig echoed Winnovich’s concerns.
“We actually just bought this property and moved out of the city for this beautiful view of [Carbonate] mountain with our two small girls. I’m just very concerned—we’re right here on the corner so we’d be directly staring at the apartment building,” Murray said.
Craig, who moved to the neighborhood in early 2020, said she was “very, very” worried about excess traffic noise and decreased property values.
“I think this building takes away from Hailey’s charm, even if it is sustainable. You have to think about our situation,” Craig told the commission.
Northridge resident James Steel said he fully supported high-density, affordable housing but the building’s bulk and lot coverage was “unheard of” in the subdivision.
“Walking alongside a building that has pretty much nothing but above-ground parking at eye level … it’s just not friendly, and [it’s] unsightly,” he said. “This building doesn’t do anything to moderate its scale.”
Commissioner Owen Scanlon said he was concerned that the applicant team had not contacted Clear Creek Disposal about its trash-removal plan on the south end of the building. And, while Commissioner Richard Pogue said he appreciated the proposed construction method and intent of the project, he was “very concerned” about its density and lack of green space.
“I deeply appreciate the concern for housing in this area, but I don’t think you need to build it on one block. I’d ask you take the time to focus on views from existing [Northridge] homes,” he told the applicants.
Commissioner Dan Smith said that the project would “overall answer a need for housing in the community,” but would have a significant impact on traffic and offered too few parking spaces.
Commissioner Dustin Stone, on the other hand, said he was a “fan” of the parking plan because it lessened the need for plowing, but believed the building had been designed “basically as workforce housing,” without meeting that goal or fitting into the neighborhood.
“I can see why [Northridge residents] would be concerned. We could use [more] integration, families using the bike paths and interacting with the neighborhood,” Stone said. “I still do think that the workforce housing is important, don’t get me wrong. But I don’t think that it should be the sole goal of this building or this area.” ￼
We need affordable workforce housing...........but not in my backyard, it'll ruin my view. Do people not research the zoning of surrounding vacant lots when they purchase homes? Are Northridge residents going to start complaining about highway noise now too? Do your due diligence when buying a home.
People without children.
Great argument from Mark Caplow (CA retail strip mall developer) - we are discriminating against people with children. The childless have far too long been under represented in the US. This guy is woke AF!
This is too great. Citidiot carpetbaggers move here in 2020 and oppose citidiot carpetbagger developer's housing project.
- what is the cost per unit?
- Where is water coming from to support all these units?
- How do you plan to address the water pressure issues in Northridge?
- Mr. Caplow's expertise is in developing strip malls and K-Marts in California, he has no interest in the local community other than maximizing profit per square foot.
Maybe he can comment why he has approached the city numerous times over the years to increase density restrictions, each time asking for more units.
Greed has killed this valley and this "Lego" built apartment does not fit into the zoning or the area no matter how much emotions you throw into your plea.
