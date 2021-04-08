A Ketchum resident was left seriously injured following a bicycle vs. vehicle collision in Hailey Wednesday afternoon, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at approximately 4:46 p.m. April 7 on Croy Creek Road at the entrance of Lions Park west of Hailey. The accident investigation determined that a juvenile male driver with a female passenger struck cyclist Adrienne Louise Leugers, 61, of Ketchum, while turning west onto Croy Creek Road out of Lions Park. Leugers was traveling east on Croy.
Leugers “sustained significant injuries,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, and was transported by air ambulance to Boise for medical care. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
Due to his age, the name of the driver will not be released. The collision is still under investigation.
