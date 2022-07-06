A group of some 50 people brought a new twist to the Hailey Days of the Old West Parade to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, marching with signs to advocate for reproductive rights and against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade.
It was not a typical parade entry, with most entrants focused on more neutral, celebratory themes.
The group assembled before the parade at the Old County Courthouse in central Hailey to prepare for the event and to review their mission.
“They can suppress us as much as they want to, but they can’t silence us,” organizer Stevie Gawryluk said.
The crowd of women, men and children—many of them dressed in black—carried signs that read “Abortion is Health Care,” “Her Baby, Her Choice” and “Hands Off My Daughter’s Rights.”
During the pre-parade assembly, Gawryluk gave the crowd tips on marching safely, telling them to “take the high ground” if parade spectators objected to their message. Gawryluk also encouraged marchers to reach out to politicians about their opposition to the Supreme Court decision and to let their “voices be heard.”
On June 24, the Supreme Court released a 5-4 decision overturning the 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade, in which the court recognized a federal constitutional right to abortion. The decision came in a Mississippi case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involving a controversial state law written to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Dobbs decision now allows states to determine abortion rights.
The decision to give states the authority to govern abortion rights effectively enacted anti-abortion laws some states had passed and started the clock ticking for states that had passed “trigger laws” written to take effect within a designated time frame if Roe was overturned.
The Idaho Legislature passed a trigger law in 2020 to make nearly all abortions a felony crime. The law—which was set to become effective 30 days after the court issued an official judgment, which comes after the release of the decision—has been challenged by the Planned Parenthood organization. The Idaho Supreme Court is scheduled to hear that case on Aug. 3. ￼
