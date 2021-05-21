The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday backed a plan to relocate a hardware store to the north entrance of town and build up to a dozen units of residential housing along First Avenue.
The commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary plat and zone change application from L.L. Green’s Hardware owner Larry Green and Northridge developer Mark Caplow, advancing the two-part proposal to the City Council for final approval on June 28. The P&Z will review and potentially approve design plans for the hardware store and residential units in a design-review hearing later this summer.
L.L. Green’s, now operating at 101 N. Main St., would relocate to an empty lot along McKercher Boulevard just north of the AmericInn hotel. On Monday, the P&Z approved Green and Caplow’s requests to subdivide a 1.74-acre lot along McKercher into about 43,800- and 31,900-square-foot lots and rezone both properties—previously in Hailey’s Limited Business district—as part of the Business district.
Hailey’s Limited Business district permits convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants and home offices, while its Business district allows for a much wider range of operations. L.L. Green’s would relocate to the corner of Main and McKercher, leaving the property to the east vacant.
Project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Galena Engineering said the adjacent empty property should attract a business with “similar interests” to L.L. Greens, and both properties, once built out, would add interest to the northern entrance of Hailey.
“When you think of an original ‘American Main Street’ application, I think that a hardware shop is completely appropriate and iconic,” she said.
Green felt the relocation proposal was a logical extension of Hailey’s Business zone district. He added that he would keep his new building under 30 feet tall to be sensitive to surrounding properties.
“I think it’s important that we bring business down Main Street to McKercher,” he said Monday.
Green and Caplow also plan to develop one block of higher-density residential units along First Avenue to help ease the transition from L.L. Green’s to Northridge subdivision and increase Hailey’s affordable housing supply. That lot, too, received zone-change approval from the P&Z during Monday’s meeting.
“There is a housing crisis in the Wood River Valley, and even though it’s only 12 units, those 12 units will provide homes for people, families who otherwise could not [live in Hailey],” Stahlnecker said. “I think the current zoning really does a disservice to the property. The existing Limited Residential zoning is not desirable next to commercial uses.”
With council approval, the residential lot will change from Limited Residential to General Residential to accommodate the development. It’s still unclear if the units, which would span from McKercher to Cobblestone Lane, would be townhomes, duplexes or apartments, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said, but they would stand at a maximum of 30 feet.
In February, Green partnered with Matt Cook of Silver Creek Ford on a more extensive infill proposal that also contemplated relocation of Silver Creek Ford to the intersection of Main and McKercher. Residents were largely opposed to the dealership’s relocation, however, saying it would change the character of the north entrance to town.
The initial proposal envisioned around 48 condominium units along First Avenue. The condominium proposal also proved unpopular among Northridge residents and P&Z members, however.
Cook has since withdrawn all applications to the city and plans to keep Silver Creek Ford at its present location north of Friedman Memorial Airport, Horowitz said.
“This is a much better plan than we saw last time,” P&Z Commissioner Dan Smith told Green and Caplow. “A business like L.L. Green’s will be a real benefit here. Main Street is dedicated to businesses—why this particular corner was given an ‘LB’ as opposed to a ‘B’ somewhat escapes me.”
Several Northridge residents spoke during Monday’s public comment session, expressing concerns about increased traffic, noise and light. Others worried about decreased property values with higher-density housing across the street.
“This is a residential neighborhood, one of the few where the middle school is accessible by bicycle and by foot. L.L. Green’s shouldn’t be drawing traffic into the neighborhood where children are walking and riding their bikes,” Northridge resident Jason Shearer said.
Stahlnecker said the applicant team will be preparing a traffic study to analyze the effect of 12 residential units on the existing traffic system and complete a water-pressure study to show that the units would not impact water pressure in Northridge subdivision.
P&Z Chairwoman Janet Fugate said she “very much supported” the applicant team’s lot subdivision and business rezone proposals.
“I did have some initial concerns about the General Residential [rezone], but a couple of things changed my mind. It was not only the need for housing, but the fact that the applicants are willing to limit building heights to 30 feet,” Fugate said. “That’s a big plus.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In