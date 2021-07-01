The Idaho Transportation Department will begin its summer repaving project on Main Street in Hailey starting tonight, July 1.
Crews will remove and replace about 1,000 feet of asphalt in the center lane between Fox Acres Road and Airport Way between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday.
This initial work is part of the project’s “materials testing” phase, according to the ITD; the main project will not begin for another two weeks.
Regular work will start at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12 and continue through the summer and fall on weeknights. Construction will occur between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to the ITD, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction while work is underway.
“Some work will be noisy, including grinding, milling, and vibratory rolling and movement to compact the roadway. Vibration may cause unsecured items to move or fall,” the ITD stated. “Construction equipment will also use back up alarms.”
Drivers should anticipate driving on a temporary gravel surface in the coming months and be aware that no parking will be allowed in the work zone.
Both lanes of traffic will be open in either direction during the day, ITD spokeswoman Jessica Williams said.
“We have made a commitment to the community to not have any road construction prior to the July 4 weekend," Williams said. "We know that’s obviously a very busy time and many people will be traveling."
So ITD made a commitment not to do any work "prior to the july 4th weekend".... so what is this on July 1st and 2nd... training or just ITD BS? ITD is short for "costs more and takes longer, and usually has to be redone, with plenty of excuses."
