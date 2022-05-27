A new nonprofit is developing plans to take another bite out of the valley’s affordable-housing crisis.
At the regular Hailey City Council meeting on Monday, the Wood River Community Housing Trust outlined a plan that aims to help house locals by developing rental units for those who are actively working and living in the area, through donations, investment and other funding sources.
“We believe that solving the housing challenge will require a flexible and adaptive model,” said developer Tim Wolff, who serves as co-founder and treasurer of the organization. “The housing will need to go where the local conditions are receptive. We can’t rely on one ‘big fix,’ and there is no cookie cutter solution.”
According to Wolff, rents in the organization’s projects will be 30% to 40% below market value. The nonprofit plans to charge 30% of household income in rent, Wolff said, which is in line with a long-standing federal guideline for determining what renters can afford.
The organization’s first project, which has yet to be announced, will offer units at 30% below market value, Wolff said.
Wolff stated that the organization does not seek federal housing funds; rather, the group hopes to bring local partners together to raise funds to acquire and build rental properties.
Some of the partners identified in the slideshow included community donors, local nonprofits, banks and lenders willing to invest in projects, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and other investors who are interested in buying tax exempt bonds.
The group looks to secure a bond structure that would be materially below market cost and hopes that such bonds could cut capital costs by about 50%. The group also looks to use its nonprofit designation as a way to garner property-tax exemptions to cut operating costs and pass the reduction in cost to the occupants through lower rents.
Tax-exempt municipal bonds are projected to produce roughly 70% of project costs, and the remaining capital can be purchased by local donors, nonprofits and for-profit businesses in the community, the group reported.
The group also looks to “sponsor” employers who can purchase subordinated bonds for these project. These bonds will present priority access to the employer’s workforce. The priority would grant the employer with a single two-bedroom apartment with the purchase of a $120,000 bond, for example, and purchasers can sell these bonds if they no longer want or need priority housing. ￼
This seems like a much better way to address workforce housing than what has been proposed by the Ketchum administration. This approach focuses on employers, who have been largely excluded from Ketchum’s housing plan. Ketchum’s plan was predicated on increasing the LOT, which voters rejected. Ketchum’s approach also prioritizes large low income housing projects in the center of the commercial district with no work requirements for tenants. Bravo to Mr Wolff for offering a less political and more economic solution.
This plan seems to let Ketchum off the hook and transfer the problem to Hailey.
How so? Just because Hailey is more receptive to non-government driven housing? This doesn’t seem to impact Ketchum’s plan in any way shape or form.
Would you buy a housing bond in Ketchum (or Hailey)?
History shows that Ketchum has little land, will. cash or patience for workforce housing. A chance for Ketchum`s employers to monopolize subsidized housing in Hailey must sound golden.
@badger on housing bond. Maybe. It depends. Is it for workforce housing at a sensible cost and location? Than probably yes. Is it for merely low-income housing with no work requirement built in a money is no object construct that negatively impacts the retail core of Ketchum or Hailey (as currently proposed by Ketchum)—then definitely not.
As for transferring the problem out of Ketchum, maybe that is a good thing? Depends on where. For example, Bellevue seems to want more population and has changed its zoning to permit buildings of up to 36,000 sf to encourage exactly this kind of development. Bellevue needs a bigger tax base to upgrade its sewer system. It has plenty of low density land available at a far more reasonable cost than Ketchum. So maybe Ketchum’s pain is Bellevue’s gain? One wrench in all of this is Mt Rides. It’s utilization seems to be very low (hard to tell as they publish almost no statistics), but having an effective commuting alternative to cars up and down the Valley seems like it should be a high priority for County/City officials.
Perry, did you catch the objective to use property tax exemptions to fund this? That means shifting the cost to other property owners. In other words, raising the tax on others. Hardly a nonprofit organization privately funding affordable housing. Right?
Yes, but I think that is a more cost efficient form of financing to achieve a community objective than federal tax credit which limit your tenant options and don’t address the workforce crisis. If the land is currently undeveloped, its property taxes are probably quite low, so its really the opportunity cost of what the property taxes would be if developed into something else. That arbitrage is very high if you build it in the center of Ketchum’s retail district. That arbitrage is probably quite low if you build on a less valuable piece of property. And it is more practical than raising taxes on locals via the LOT structure (as proposed by Ketchum administration—they are coming back with the same proposal for next year) and doesn’t require a referendum. These guys are a lot more savvy on financing than the team Ketchum has looking at this. Tim Wolff isn’t doing this for his own profit like Greg Dunfield is doing. Tim is already well set and has an expertise in this area (unlike the Ketchum team) and is doing it to contribute to the community rather than take money out of the community (like Dumfield.)
When Ketchum`s song turns to "community"..... Hailey beware. Hailey would do well to chart her own course without the direction of The Wood River Valley Community Trust, The Chamber and Sun Valley Economic Development.
