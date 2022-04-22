Men’s Second Chance Living looks to expand

A nonprofit organization that has been providing housing and rehabilitation services for men in recovery from addictions at a Hailey “sober house” is working to expand its services.
Men’s Second Chance Living has been in operation since 2018. With demand for its services increasing, the organization is now well on its way to raising $900,000 to build a second sober house. The existing facility has room for eight men and has been completely full for more than a year.
“[Our] current residential capacity simply falls short of the community’s immediate and future needs for sober homes,” said Caitlin Hegwood, the organization’s administrative assistant. “In 2021, the organization received 19 applications, 13 of which were put on a waitlist due to a lack of available beds.”
Hegwood said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in substance use both nationally and locally, which in turn increased the need for sober housing. Combining the ongoing regional housing shortage with rising substance use rates has created a high demand for recovery housing that was already limited, she said.
“With extended wait times to receive services, individuals left on the waitlist are often unsupported in the community, increasing the potential to return to the cycle of addiction,” Hegwood said. “It is critical for the health and well-being of our community that we get a second home to support these men in their recovery.”
So far, the organization’s “Building a Better Tomorrow” capital campaign has raised $657,000 for the additional building.
“Only $243,000 is needed to complete the capital campaign and allow [us] to purchase a second residence to serve the community,” Hegwood said.
The Men’s Second Chance Living sober house was established by valley resident Sonya Wilander and other community members. Since then, the house has served 45 men in early recovery from substance use disorder with more than 8,000 sober bed nights. The sober house serves the 5th Judicial District of Idaho, including Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties, giving preference to individuals from Blaine County.
“Most applicants live and work in Blaine County or have healthy family support systems here,” Hegwood said.
She said the organization is seeking to purchase real estate for the new sober house at a location anywhere in the Wood River Valley that is close to public transportation, 12-step recovery meetings and healthy groceries.
The Hailey sober house provides wraparound programs meant to foster community and health, Hegwood said, including funding for and access to medical, dental and behavioral health care, nutrition assistance, physical health and recreation opportunities (skiing, camping, fishing, etc.), financial education, matched savings and funding for higher education.
“Our program goes above and beyond sober living,” she said.
To learn more or make a donation, go to msclhouse.org/capital-campaign/. ￼
