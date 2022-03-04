More than 9,000 north-valley customers were without power for around an hour on Wednesday after construction equipment inadvertently knocked out a transmission line in Sun Valley, according to Idaho Power.
At 1:13 p.m., the boom of an excavator got too close to a 138 kilovolt line at a residential construction site in the city, Idaho Power spokesman Sven Berg told the Express. The proximity caused electricity to arc from the line, breaking the circuit and cutting power, Berg said.
No one was injured in the accident, Berg said.
“This was a large line,” he said. “Most importantly, nobody got hurt.
In all, the blackout impacted 9,422 customers for an hour and six minutes, Berg said, with the lights coming back on at 2:19 p.m. Residents of unincorporated Blaine County, Ketchum and Sun Valley were affected, including Sun Valley Resort’s ski areas on Baldy and Dollar Mountain.
Sun Valley Resort spokeswoman Jenna Vagias said the resort used backup generators to gradually offload passengers on chairlifts at both ski areas. Because the generators cannot fully power all of the lifts at the same time, some people had to wait to be offloaded, she said.
Though skiing and snowboarding were interrupted for about an hour, all lift passengers were offloaded safely and normal operations resumed, Vagias said.
“We’re very pleased [crews] were able to get the power back so quickly,” Berg said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In