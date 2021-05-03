The Idaho Transportation Department has begun its reconstruction and repaving project on Main Street in Hailey between Fox Acres Road and Cobblestone Lane.
The $3.4 million project—funded by the Federal Highway Administration—will address two main issues: a lack of ADA-compliant curb ramps and uneven pavement. The area of impact spans from the southern entrance to the city to the south side of Albertsons supermarket.
During the first phase, starting today, May 3, crews will begin upgrading pedestrian ramps and crossings to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Only one wheelchair-accessible ramp per intersection will be constructed at a time to lessen impacts to pedestrians, according to the ITD.
The second phase of the project will involve removing existing asphalt, recompacting the base and constructing new pavement along Main Street. That part is expected to begin in July and continue through the fall.
“At this point in time, the weather is still too variable for us to work on the roadway,” ITD Project Manager Steve Hunter stated last Thursday. “Because of this, we will first address the ADA ramps and then move onto roadway construction later in the summer.”
No construction work is scheduled for the July 4 holiday.
“We understand that the City of Hailey is a renowned tourist destination, and we will be working closely with our crews to reduce impacts to the community as much as possible,” Hunter said.
North Dakota-based company Knife River is the primary contractor on the project. For more information, visit https://itdprojects.org/projects/id-75-hailey-main-street.
Why does Knife River still have the contacts for the roadways in this valley?
[ohmy].....Knife River!
