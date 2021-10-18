Seventeen-year former Hailey City Councilman Donald “Don” Keirn, 91, died on Wednesday at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center after a struggle with blood cancer.
Keirn served Hailey as a councilman for 17 years, from 2000-2017, after he was recruited to public office by longtime friend and fellow City Council member Martha Burke. His position was assumed by City Councilwoman Kaz Thea in January 2018.
During his tenure on the council, Keirn brought to the city plans for development-impact fees to offset the impacts of new growth on city services and helped establish Hailey’s Urban Renewal Agency.
Kern also served as chairman of the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority from 2011 through 2020 and was a member of the Senior Connection board.
To read his full obituary, see Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
