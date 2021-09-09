The city of Hailey collected a whopping $144,000 in local-option tax revenue in August, marking a year-over-year increase of 129% compared with August 2020 and a 27% jump from August 2019.
Last month, Hailey pulled in $82,980 in revenue from rental cars and room nights sold, both of which are taxed at 3%. That’s a 205% increase from its collection of $27,190 in 2020 and a 43% increase from its collection of $57,990 in 2019.
The city’s “1 Percent for Air” tax levied on car rentals and hotel rooms more than doubled year over year last month, from $10,400 in August 2020 to $29,240 in August 2021. The tax category also brought in about 36% more funding for the Sun Valley Air Service Board than it did in 2019.
Hailey’s 2% tax levied on alcoholic beverages produced $7,097 in revenue last month, up 67% from $4,244 in 2020 and just $85 below its 2019 collection of $7,182.
The city’s short-term rental tax collection also saw a healthy 18% year-over-year increase, from $4,004 in 2020 to $4,745 last month. Hailey’s one-percent tax levied on restaurant food was also on-target, rising about $2,804—or 16%—from August 2020 to August 2021.
