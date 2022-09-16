The cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey are officially launching their joint program designed to incentivize property owners to convert short-term rentals into long-term housing for local employees
The Wood River Valley Lease to Locals program, slated to open at the start of October, will be the fifth of its kind. Landing Locals, the company that created and manages the Lease to Locals programs, was founded by an ex-Airbnb executive who wanted to address the affordable housing crisis in Western resort towns.
Now, the specifics of the Blaine County program are available. The city has more than $400,000 of funding for incentives—which will total $2,000 per tenant for seasonal leases (5-plus months), and $4,500 per tenant for long-term leases (12-plus months). The maximum grant amount is $18,000. Half of the grant will be distributed when the lease is signed, and the other half at the end of the lease. Lease agreements are handled by the landlord and tenant; Landing Locals simply offers the online rental platform, and a promise to work “with homeowners to guide them through the process of qualifying for the grant,” according to a press release from the city of Ketchum.
