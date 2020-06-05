The Kiwanis Club restored the bleachers, dugouts and tables at Lions Park in Hailey on Saturday just in time for summer, using sanders and bright blue paint.
“You don’t have to put in a lot of money for some park improvement projects—just have to put in some safe-distancing elbow grease,” club spokeswoman Geegee Lowe said.
Kiwanis Club sponsors included Idaho Lumber, L.L. Green Hardware and Eric Guzman of G Painting and Decorations.
“It’s all about the kids for Kiwanis. We are one project at a time, making sure kids in our community have what they need to thrive, prosper and grow,” Lowe said. She said the energy, commitment and camaraderie with Kiwanis makes the experience of hands-on service even more gratifying for members as they make an “immediate, measurable impact” on the local community.
To join the nonprofit club, people can join meetings held on the first and third Wednesday of each month, either by Zoom or at a safe-distancing meeting at one of the parks in Hailey at 11:30 am. Call 208-720-2435 for more information and specific times
