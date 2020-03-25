The city of Ketchum has closed some of its parks to limit social gatherings in light of COVID-19, the mayor announced Sunday morning.
Closures include the skate park, playgrounds and “group areas” such as Rotary Park, Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in an email to City Council members.
Some aspects of Atkinson Park will remain open, including the tennis courts, and general use of the park is allowed as long as social distance is maintained, Bradshaw said. Gathering places will be closed.
In Hailey, “all active or congregate areas” within parks have been closed, City Administrator Heather Dawson said Sunday. That includes play structures, picnic tables and basketball courts.
Open spaces may only be used for passive recreation such as walking, Dawson said.
Blaine County has been under a state-issued “shelter in place” order since midnight Friday. The order prohibits “gatherings of individuals outside the home,” with exceptions for certain “essential activities” such as going to the doctor, grocery shopping and engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, running and biking.
When people do interact outside of the home, they must stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
