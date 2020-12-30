Resident motorists and visitors to Blaine County will see improved roadway conditions in several well-traveled areas in the coming years, as the Idaho Transportation Department starts to execute its long-range plans for the region.
ITD—the state transportation agency responsible for maintaining state highways, roads and bridges—has developed a plan to conduct major improvement projects in Blaine County through 2027. Projects are planned for sites from the southern reaches of the county north to the Galena Summit area, with much of the infrastructure work focusing on improving state Highway 75.
ITD completed some planned projects set forth for Blaine County last summer and fall, and is now planning to proceed with another major project next summer: the rebuilding and paving of Highway 75—which serves as Main Street—through central Hailey.
In the fall, ITD completed a project to replace the Four Mile Bridge on Highway 75 about 20 miles north of Ketchum. The new bridge is wider—providing more space for motorists and cyclists—and does not have piers in the Big Wood River, allowing for a more natural flow of water downstream. ITD contractors also completed a project last fall to resurface U.S. Highway 93 in southern Blaine County, on a stretch of approximately seven miles south from the highway’s intersection with U.S. Highway 20 in Carey.
Meanwhile, a major project planned by ITD to stop a slow-moving landslide above the highway on the south side of Galena Summit—in northern Blaine County—has been delayed by a shortage of funding but remains in the agency’s long-term plans.
Projects in ITD’s seven-year plan for Blaine County include:
- Rehabilitating and repaving of Main Street in Hailey in summer and fall 2021. The project will rebuild the busy thoroughfare from Fox Acres Road, at the southern entrance to the city, north to Cobblestone Lane, at the south side of Albertsons supermarket. ITD also plans to construct new pedestrian ramps and traffic signals to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Work on the ramps is scheduled to begin in the spring, ITD stated this week, and the resurfacing of the roadway is scheduled to begin after July 4, with work likely continuing into the fall.
- Adding a protective surface coating on Highway 75 between Bellevue and Hailey in 2023. ITD is studying which type of surface coating to use to protect the pavement and provide more friction with motor vehicles’ tires, for safety.
- Rebuilding and resurfacing approximately eight miles of Highway 75 from Ketchum north to the North Fork Campground in 2024. ITD has started doing survey and field work, the department stated this week, as well as preliminary design for the project. “Considerations are being given to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists both in design and construction,” ITD stated in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express. There are currently no plans to do stream-alteration work where the highway meets the Big Wood River and waterways, ITD stated.
- Rebuilding and widening Highway 75 from Elkhorn Road to River Street, south of Ketchum, in 2025. ITD plans to build a wider and longer bridge over Trail Creek on the south side of Ketchum, built to accommodate four lanes but striped for three lanes, ITD stated. The traffic signal at Elkhorn Road will also be reconstructed. Preliminary design is scheduled to start in 2021.
- Identifying and installing safety enhancements at Timmerman Junction in southern Blaine County, where Highway 75 intersects with Highway 20, in 2025. Plans include implementing measures to further alert motorists on Highway 20 that motorists traveling north and south on Highway 75 do not stop at the intersection. ITD has made safety enhancements in past years after serious accidents at the intersection.
- Rebuilding Main Street in Ketchum in 2026. Working in collaboration with the city, ITD plans to rebuild and resurface the roadway and update pedestrian ramps and traffic signals to comply with federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
- Rebuilding and resurfacing an approximately five-mile section of U.S. Highway 93 from Carey east to Hotsprings Road in 2026.
- Reconstructing about six miles of Highway 75 from Cobblestone Lane, near the northern edge of Hailey, north to Timber Way, just north of the East Fork intersection, in two projects scheduled for 2027.
- Continuing to advance the project to repair the existing landslide above Highway 75 on the southern side of Galena Summit. “This landslide has damaged the highway various times in the past, resulting in costly repairs, shifting of the roadway alignment and other impacts to the public,” ITD stated in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express. ITD intends to acquire federal funding to reinforce the hillside with a rock and soil buttress. A public comment period for the project conducted by the U.S. Forest Service ended in November and ITD plans to review the comments before determining how to proceed. Funding has been delayed and no timeline for construction has been established, ITD stated this week.
The department will continue to seek funding to conduct additional projects in Blaine County and to conduct maintenance in the future, said Jessica Williams, public information officer for ITD in south-central Idaho.
So as I understand once the Ketchum City Council approves the Albatross Hotel at the south entrance to town, that portion of the road will not be improved for 4 or 5 years. [crying]
I think as part of the approval process our elected officials should demand the developers address that portion of the road before receiving a building permit. Has any one else given a thought to the disruption this is going cause during the construction and afterwards? Are they going to address where the scores of laborers will be required to park as to not impact the all ready limited nearby parking? What are the plans as far as vehicles entering and exiting the project?
If ITD is going to tear up the right-of-way, invite Idaho Power to underground the stupid unnecessary tautological overly REDUNDANT power lines from Hailey substation to the north; and spend THEIR money on truly improving reliability of getting power TO Blaine County.
ITD has impeccable timing---tear up main street in Hailey just after the Covid vaccine allows business to return to normal--this is perfect---after a year of restrictions and hardship, hit Hailey with a double whammy. If ITD's goal is to crush businesses, they have come up with a very timely plan. If they had any brains, they would defer this plan for a year or two. What do local businesses think?? They flexed their muscle with a united stand against a severe lockdown recently--surely they can get ITD to rethink this stupid idea.
One would think the span of the highway from Bellevue to Hailey is a higher priority for repair/improvements.
