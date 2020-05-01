As of Thursday, the Idaho State Police were still working on an investigation of former Hailey Police Chief Jeff Gunter, according to ISP Public Information Officer Tecia Ferguson.
Gunter announced his re-tirement on Feb. 25, citing needs to focus on family and personal health. Prior to his retirement, he was placed on paid administrative leave from the city on Jan. 29.
Following the announcement, Hailey Mayor Martha Burke did not divulge why Gunter was placed on leave. She has not spoken to the press on the subject.
City Councilwoman Kaz Thea told the Mountain Express on Jan. 29 that Gunter is under investigation based on an “anonymous complaint,” but provided no further details.
The former police chief began serving Hailey in 1990 as a patrol officer and was named chief of police in 2007. In that role, he acted as co-commander of the city’s incident command system with the Hailey fire chief, leading response teams through city-wide emergencies.
Steve England, Gunter’s longtime assistant, took over as chief in March.
