From the Days of the Old West Rodeo, to the annual Fourth of July parade, to the antique shows and the fireworks that capped off the night, Hailey’s hallmark Independence Day celebration lit up last weekend—and drew thousands to the county seat. Express photographer Roland Lane was among them, capturing the sights through his camera lens. Here are some of his shots—though there are many more online. For full galleries, visit www.mtexpress.com/gallery.

parade 1
Parade 2
Parade 3
parade 7
fireworks
ntique show
Rodeo

Express photos by Roland Lane

